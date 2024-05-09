Oulton Park hosts the second round of the Ferrari Challenge UK

The second round of the 2024 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK series resumes this week at the iconic English racing circuit Oulton Park. Ferrari North Europe has confirmed that the drivers will take to the track across the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa shell classes.

In Trofeo Pirelli, Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) looks to challenge fellow countryman Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst), who currently sits above him in the driver championship following Morrow’s early retirement in Race 2 at Brands Hatch. Meanwhile, newcomer Ajay Litt (Carrs Exeter) makes his Ferrari Challenge UK race debut in the 488 Challenge Evo.

In Coppa Shell, championship leader Robert Rees (Dick Lovett Swindon) aims to continue his strong start to the season following an impressive double victory in the first round. Several drivers will try to challenge his lead, starting with his closest pursuers in the standings as Peter Hunter (Stratstone Manchester) and Gary Redman (Graypaul Nottingham).

Round 2 will take place on Friday with free practice in the morning, qualifying from 12.40 to 13.10 and Race 1 of 30 minutes plus one lap starting at 15.30. Saturday qualifying from 10.30am to 11.00am and Race 2 from 3.15pm.

Both qualifying and racing can be spectated live at the circuit or online at live.ferrari.com.