Neubauer and Brown in pole for Race-2 of the Trofeo Pirelli

On a track made very difficult by overnight rain at the Ricardo Tormo track , which intensified further this morning, Thomas Neubauer won a fine pole position, his first in the Ferrari Challenge.

Trofeo Pirelli

. Neubauer marked 1: 45.963 on the stopwatch, a very respectable time which nobody else was able to match. Out on a track renowned for its technical difficulties, the driver from the Charles Pozzi - Courage team drove impeccably. There was no shortage of thrills to the rear either, with very contained gaps between the pursuers with five drivers bunched into a one second gap.

The session, which concluded 1'37" ahead of time after the red flag due to Maximilian Mayer coming off the track, placed a very competitive Bjorn Grossmann once more on the first row at 1" 1 from the poleman, more determined than ever to make up for the narrowly missed podium yesterday.

Louis Prette held his ground well on a treacherous circuit, finishing in third place ahead of Jack Brown , the first of the Trofeo Pirelli AM drivers. The Englishman distanced himself more than a second ahead of the other drivers in his category and managed to finish ahead of Niccolò Schirò , provisional leader in the championship standings. The Rossocorsa driver managed to get the better of Fabienne Wolhwend by a hair’s breadth. Unexpected difficulties for Sam Smeeth , ninth, yesterday in pole position after the application of grid handicaps.

Trofeo Pirelli AM

.

Behind Jack Brown, protagonist of two impeccable qualification rounds with the best time in the category of 1: 49.836, was Martin Nelson , fourth in Race-1. The Scuderia Autoropa driver finished ahead of Danish driver Christian Overgaard and Emanuele Maria Tabacchi , looking for more points to consolidate his leadership in the overall standings. Another fine qualifying round for rookie Marian Sufliarsky who outdistanced John Dhillon by almost five tenths of a second.