  • Store

Miroslav Vyboh chasing first podium

Mugello 29 agosto 2020

Miroslav Vyboh and his son Matús compete in the Ferrari Challenge. The father drives in the Coppa Shell Am, while Matús races in the Trofeo Pirelli Am. Motorsport is a real passion for the Vyboh family, and Miroslav has to find time to train among his various work commitments.

“I dedicate a few hours to the simulator, but not as much as I would like because I don’t always have much time to train”, said the Scuderia Praha driver. “In the first races of this season, I suffered some problems and couldn’t achieve any important results. The whole team and especially my coach, are preparing me properly, teaching me how to have a clean drive. My goal is to mount the podium. I don’t know when it will happen, maybe right here at Mugello”.

The Tuscan circuit, by the way, is one of Miroslav’s favourites. “I really like it, and I think it’s one of the best I’ve ever encountered.”