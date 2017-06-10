Fuentes, Muzzo, Musial and Walker take Pole

10 giugno 2017

Montreal, 10 June 2017 – Martin Fuentes, Marc Muzzo, Dave Musial and James Walker took their respective class pole positions today at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Thirty nine drivers set lap times on the twisty, tree lined track on Ile Notre-Dame under picture perfect skies. To ensure adequate space for drivers on the fast, narrow circuit, drivers were split into two qualifying groups based on their practice times. Group One: The first group departed from the pit lane at 11:15 and immediately Martin Fuentes was on the pace. He set a 1:38.9 on his first flying lap, a mark that he improved on his second with a 1:37.681, almost a full second clear of James Weiland. Further back, however, car-to-car contact brought Group one’s session to a premature end after most drivers had only completed two flying laps. A lengthy process to remove a stranded Jean-Claude Saada meant that there would not be time to send Group One back out to improve their times. Group Two: Group two was able to set off on a cleared track at 11:30 with Geoff Palermo and his Ferrari of San Francisco 488 Challenge flashing past the line first. However, it was Dave Musial who took the top spot in group two with a 1:40.615, good for pole position in Coppa Shell. In the 458 EVO Class, James Walker set the benchmark with a 1:43.178. Schedule: Race One will take place at 4:35pm on Saturday and Race Two will take place at 11:05 on Sunday.