Five From Five For Baker

Croft 20 luglio 2019

Jason Baker (Dick Lovett Swindon) extended his record of taking every pole position so far, and he’ll be looking to convert it into a fifth win. Jamie Clarke (Stratstone Manchester) will be looking to finally get the better of Baker as he lines up second on the grid as he has done at every race so far. With less than one-tenth of a second between them, the race promises to produce a thrilling dual. Josh Kirkwood-Jones rounds out the top 3 from the Trofeo Pirelli Class. Jamie Thwaites (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds) put in an impressive performance and will line up on pole position in the Coppa Shell class for the first time, with Mark McAllister (Lancaster Ferrari Colchester) and Gary Redman (Graypaul Nottingham) rounding out the top three, in a class that has so far produced a different winner from every race.