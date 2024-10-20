Driver comments from the Finali Mondiali winners

The Finali Mondiali at Imola, held on Sunday, saw the weather play a significant role, providing both excitement as well as revealing the new world champions.
In the Trofeo Pirelli, a ‘strategic’ triumph for Bence Valint, who thanked the team “for the preparation of the car and the decisions made before going out on the track,” which proved to be winning choices.
In the Am class, James Owen (Meridien Modena – Engstler) secured victory at the end of a “very difficult” race.
In the Coppa Shell, Henry Hassid was crowned champion, something he never imagined achieving after starting from eighth position: “It was crazy!” he declared.
“It has been a wonderful season,” said Eric Cheung just after stepping off the top step of the podium in the Coppa Shell Am: “I feel very happy and want to thank Ferrari.”
In the class reserved for the 488, an emotional Qwin Wietlisbach (CDP - D&C Racing) clinched the title, unable to describe his joy: “It’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was very young.”