World titles for Valint and Hassid at Imola Finali Mondiali

The 2024 Finali Mondiali concluded at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, returning to Imola two years after the last edition, where the 499P made its track debut. A parade in tribute to the victories of the Maranello Hypercar passed through the town centre, featuring the 499Ps, number 50 and number 83, which won two races in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, repeating the victory in the 2023 Centenary edition.

In the morning, thrilling and closely contested Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli races crowned the 2024 world champions, with Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) claiming the Trofeo Pirelli title and James Owen (Meridien Modena) winning the Trofeo Pirelli Am. World titles also went to Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing) in the Coppa Shell, Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) in the Coppa Shell Am, and Qwin Wietlisbach (CDP – D&C Racing) in the Trofeo Pirelli 488.

After the most anticipated races of the weekend, the much-awaited Ferrari Show at the Imola circuit also took place. Despite the severe weather that afflicted Emilia-Romagna, 33,000 Prancing Horse fans and supporters turned out over the weekend. The new F80, presented at Saturday’s gala evening, and all the models from the exclusive Corse Clienti non-competitive programmes, paraded alongside the 499P and 296 GT3 stars of the season. The cars from the XX Programme, F1 Clienti, Sport Prototipi Clienti featuring the 499 Modificata, and Club Competizioni GT were joined by those from the Ferrari Challenge, with over 120 drivers who competed in the world championship races.

Finale Mondiale Trofeo Pirelli. The heavy rain that resumed halfway through the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am race made the competition even more intense and unpredictable, with tyre change strategy playing a decisive role. James Owen (Meridien Modena – Engstler) was the first to cross the line under Safety Car conditions following an off-track excursion in the middle of the field. He was among the first to change tyres during the red flag period, which was required to restore the track after a mid-field collision, with no harm to the drivers involved. The British driver was crowned world champion of the Trofeo Pirelli Am, ahead of Giammarco Marzialetti (Radicci Automobili – Sanasi Racing Team), who also finished runner-up overall. On the third step of the class podium was Ofir Levy (Ferrari of Silicon Valley).

Crossing the line in third place overall secured Bence Valint (Rossocorsa – Ferrari Budapest) the world title in the Trofeo Pirelli. Behind him was Roberto Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle), one of the key figures in the North American series, who finished second in class. European champion Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing) had to settle for third place. The young Italian, who started from pole position and fell back during the pit stop, was unable to fully recover his lead, partially due to the Safety Car, which neutralised the final minutes of the race.