Silverstone, 24 September 2017 – Two beautiful sunny days made for an unforgettable Ferrari Racing Days at Silverstone from Friday to Sunday. The main European event of the 2017 Corse Clienti season drew over 80 Ferraris including 488 Challenges, 458 Challenge EVOs, and the cars of the XX Programmes and F1 Clienti, including the F60 driven by Marc Gené during the F1 Show, to the venue of the British Formula 1 Grand Prix. Besides the track activities, the over 25,000 fans could go the store to buy official merchandise, or admire the stand with the history of the one-make series cars from the first one, the 348 Challenge, or see all the cars on the market in the current range. Show. Scuderia Ferrari with Marc Gené put on the most hotly anticipated show. The Spanish driver, at the wheel of an F60, captivated the public with a series of fast laps, classic donuts on the main straight and three simulated pit stops helped by the Prancing Horse mechanics. At the end of the exhibition, Marc and the Ferrari mechanics met with thunderous applause from the public to which they responded by clapping and basking in all the affection. Programmi XX. Along with Gené, once more on the final day of the event the eyes, ears and hearts of fans were drawn by the Ferrari FXX K, making its debut at Silverstone in a Ferrari event, and the other cars of the XX Programmes. The extraordinary power of the FXX K, with its 1050 hp, 860 of them from the V12 thermal engine and 190 from the hybrid system derived from Formula 1, the roar of its engine and its spectacular lines made it the undisputed queen of this edition of the Ferrari Racing Days. F1 Clienti. In terms of sound, the cars of the F1 Clienti programme also had their say at Silverstone, with the very special drivers enjoying a taste of the V8 and V10 aspirated engines that wrote some memorable pages of the sport's history. Marc Gené and Olivier Beretta, very special tutors for equally special customers, helped them fully exploit the potential of the car. Paddock.In the paddock, the entire Ferrari range attracted the attention of the public although, in particular, many wanted to take a picture of the LaFerrari Aperta, the iconic car of Ferrari's 70th anniversary whose ongoing celebrations recently culminated with the Fiorano event in early September. However, Britain too has been a venue for big celebrations that continued at Silverstone with an extraordinary parade of cars on Saturday. Challenge. On Saturday and Sunday the Ferrari Challenge Europe added that soupcon of glamour that only races can provide. The one-make series saw victories for Daniele Di Amato, Philipp Baron, Chris Froggatt and Henry Hassid. The three championship leaders remain Daniele Di Amato in the Trofeo Pirelli, Jens Liebhauser in the Pirelli AM and Johnny Laursen in the Coppa Shell. The next meeting is from 6 to 8 October at Imola.