Ferrari Challenge Uk To Race At Croft

The Ferrari Challenge UK is visiting the Croft circuit for the third round of the series, which this year made its debut in the richly diverse British car scene. The stars of the championship take to the North Yorkshire track after battling at Brands Hatch and Snetterton, rewarding the fans with some exciting and hard-fought races. Everyone wants to see how the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell drivers will navigate this testing but enjoyable track with its highly challenging and technical turns, alternating with fast stretches and the chance to overtake despite the road being quite narrow at times. Croft requires high concentration and a good setup to record a fast lap.

Trofeo Pirelli. Jason Baker has won the four Trofeo Pirelli races held so far although Jamie Clarke pushed him all the way, always finishing on his tail. Baker has 88 points, with Clarke on 64, still mathematically in with a chance of the title, a dream also kept alive by Jon Wood, third in the standings on 38 points.

Coppa Shell. In the Coppa Shell, on the other hand, everything is up for grabs, with four different winners in the four races run so far. Toby Flannagan on 61 points, the only perennial on the podium, leads a group of five drivers separated by just 19 points, with Gary Redman in second, followed by Mark McAllister, Richard Guy, and Alex Moss.