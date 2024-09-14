Yates secures 2024 Trofeo Pirelli championship. Dewhirst win keeps Coppa Shell hopes alive

Gilbert Yates is the new Trofeo Pirelli champion in the Ferrari Challenge UK. The Charles Hurst team driver was mathematically assured of the title thanks to victory in Race 1 at Silverstone in the final round of the season. Mike Dewhirst's (Dick Lovett Swindon) success keeps the fight in the Coppa Shell open, where Robert Rees still remains in the lead.
Qualifying 1. In Trofeo Pirelli, championship leader Gilbert Yates threw down the gauntlet in pursuit of the title, cementing pole with an impressive 2’04’’585 best lap time. In Coppa Shell, Mike Dewhirst (Dick Lovett Swindon) once again demonstrated his quality, posting the fastest lap time of 2’07’’252 to secure pole position.
Trofeo Pirelli. Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) placed early pressure on poleman Yates, who worked diligently to consolidate his lead. After 10 minutes, the two Irishmen had built up a significant 10-sec gap ahead of third-placed 2022 and 2020 Ferrari Challenge UK champion Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham), a position he eventually surrendered in an early retirement.
Unchallenged from behind, the showdown for the title commenced. Despite the best attempts of reigning champion Morrow, it was Yates who delivered a consummate drive to cross the line in first place following a race-long battle between the pair. His latest victory secured the 2024 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK championship in what has been an incredible debut season for the Irishman.
Coppa Shell. Dewhirst had his work cut out as he started the race from the pit exit following an unscheduled visit to pit lane during the formation lap when the pits were closed. Championship leader Robert Rees (Dick Lovett Swindon) assumed his place at the front of the grid. Undeterred, Dewhirst worked hard to ascend through the order, passing Darren Howell (JCT600 Leeds), Steve Dopson (Dick Lovett Swindon) and Peter Hunter (Stratstone Manchester) in the first 10 minutes of the race to move up into the podium places.
Further ahead, returning Coppa Shell driver Stuart Marston (Maranello Sales) quickly rediscovered his form and pressed on, closing the gap to Welshman Rees in the battle for the lead. Further back, Dewhirst sensed an opportunity, laying down his fastest laps of the race to close the gap to the pair.
With just minutes remaining, Marston slipped down the inside of an unsuspecting Rees at Stowe to secure the lead, followed by Dewhirst shortly after. As the race drew to a conclusion, it seemed as though Marston would hold on for the win, but an indomitable Dewhirst pushed past on the final lap to clinch first place and secure his fourth win of the season. His comeback victory closes the gap to Coppa Shell championship leader Rees to just 8 points.
Tomorrow. Race 2 takes place on Sunday. Qualifying will commence from 10:00 and Race 2 begins at 15:00. Conditions are expected to remain unchanged. Both sessions can be spectated live at the circuit of online at live.ferrari.com