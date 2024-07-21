Voices from the podium of Race 2 at Donington

Pranav Vangala, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli: “I'm happy with the result, obviously feel bad first and foremost for Andrew (Morrow) and Gilbert (Yates) who have driven impeccable weekends and were just let down by mechanical failures. I think really they deserve the first and second places here but a great drive by Lucky (Khera), he's come back after a long time out and I really tried to hang on to his tail. I got a bit unlucky with traffic but he managed to hold the lead on me, so this is just one of those days but obviously I'm very happy with second place. But commiserations to my partners in the Trofeo Pirelli class”.

Haymandhra Pillai, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “I think it was a long time coming! 5 races in, always P4 but never on the podium. I guess in the end endurance paid off right the way to the end. I think (Andrew) Morrow went out, (Gilbert) Yates had an issue and then anything can happen. I’m really happy! At last, it was a long time coming so thank you”.

Mike Dewhirst, winner of the Coppa Shell: “Allo start c’è stata molta confusione e sono sceso in terza posizione e visto quanto accaduto alla prima curva in Gara 1 ho cercato di essere prudente. Anche alla Cramer ci sono stati ci sono stati vari attacchi e cambi di posizione e ho atteso la curva successiva per conquistare la seconda posizione. Per alcuni giri ho pensato a non fare errori e ho continuato con il mio ritmo fino a quando mi sono avvicinato a Robert Rees: c’è stato tra di noi un piccolo contatto ma nulla di grave. Per riprenderlo ho atteso altri due giri e quindi sono riuscito a prendere il comando della gara. È stata una gara bella, la vettura è stata fantastica e tutto ha funzionato alla meraviglia e così ho riscattato la delusione della prova di sabato”.