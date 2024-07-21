Victory at Donington for returning champion Khera; dewhirst keeps pressure on rees

Racing action continued today in the fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK race series at a sun-swept Donington Park. Lucky Khera’s (Graypaul Birmingham) return to the series surprised and delighted fans in equal measure and set the stage for a thrilling final race of the weekend.

Qualifying. In Trofeo Pirelli, Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst) continued to display his dominant pace on track, posting a fastest time of 1’06’’027, almost 1-sec ahead of Khera who joined him on the front row. In Coppa Shell, Steve Dopson (Dick Lovett Swindon) continued his excellent Saturday form, achieving a best time of 1’07’’934 to take pole.

Trofeo Pirelli. Yates didn’t hesitate in replicating his fine Saturday performance, quickly laying down a series of dominant laps to establish a comfortable 2.5-sec gap ahead of fellow Charles Hurst driver Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst). Morrow himself made an impressive race start, passing double-champion Khera as the pair entered Redgate to move up into second position.

As the race settled down, it seemed as though the order was set. But, halfway through the race, a problem to the car forced Morrow to retire. His misfortune benefitted Khera and Pranav Vangala (HR Owen) as the pair moved up into the podium positions.

Yates continued to dominate as the race progressed; however, with just 2 minutes left in the race, the Irishman’s car developed an issue which hampered his race pace. Returning champion Khera did not need a second invitation, seizing the opportunity to pass the Charles Hurst Driver and claim his debut win of the 2024 season, with Vangala and Haymandhra Pillai (Jardine Colchester) joining him on the podium steps. Despite his misfortune, Yates comes away from round 4 leading the Trofeo Pirelli Championship.

