Voices from the podium of Race 1 at Donington

Andrew Morrow, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli: “The start, in fairness, Pranav Vangala put me under a lot of pressure, which I had to try and defend, which obviously lost me time. Once I managed to shake him off a bit, get down the road and get the head down, I managed to pull away and get a bit of a gap and get after Gilbert. I think at one stage the gap was closing, but towards the end, he got the head down and pulled it back. Gilbert had a good race, I just lost him at the start, I couldn't get it back. Race two I just need a better qualification, try and get away at the start a bit better, front row, and then go from there against Gilbert (Yates) showing good pace. It’s going to be hard going after him, but we’ll see what we can do.”

Pranav Vangala, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “Yeah, no it was a tough race, I think especially with the restart and then I got some contact off the first start, so I kind of had to mentally reset, and then waited in the car for half an hour, but I think once I managed to get out after the second race, Andrew Morrow he’s an experienced racer and kudos to him he managed to put the move on me, I got pretty close to coming back, and I drew parallel with him a couple of times. I had a warning pop up on my car which distracted me a bit, I missed a gear shift, and then he was off to the races and I wasn't able to make the time back. But kudos to him, a fantastic drive from on his part to come back so quickly.”

Robert Rees, Coppa Shell winner