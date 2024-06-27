Ferrari Challenge returns to Suzuka

This weekend, the 2024 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan Round 4 will take place at the legendary Suzuka Circuit, known for hosting Ferrari Racing Days. A total of 32 488 Challenge Evo cars will be revving up on the track, delighting Ferrari enthusiasts from all over Japan.

In the Trofeo Pirelli class, all eyes will be on Yudai Uchida (Rosso Scuderia) and Nobuhiro Imada (Rosso Scuderia), who are currently in the lead in the points ranking, as well as Akihiro Tsuzuki (Auto Speciale), a seasoned Super GT competitor with Ferrari. Another notable driver to watch is Tatsuya Minowa (Ferrari Japan), a young talent from Ferrari Japan making his debut in this event.

The Trofeo Pirelli Am class will see familiar names such as Akita (Cornes Nagoya), Kanji Yagura (Cornes Osaka), Cold Max (Cornes Osaka), and Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Shiba), who have participated in every race this season. This highly competitive class guarantees exciting duels every round, and this weekend's race is expected to be no different.

Amidst the intense competition in the eight-race Coppa Shell class, Yasutaka Shirasaki (Rosso Scuderia) stands out as a strong contender with four wins in six races. However, drivers like Tsutomu Shimoyama (Cornes Shiba) and Phil Kim (Nicole Competizione), who both claimed their first victories this season, and Ryuichi Kunihiro (M-Auto Italia), who has consistently qualified in top positions, are also expected to put on an impressive performance.

The Coppa Shell Am class boasts 13 entrants, the highest number among the four categories, including previous winners like Masafumi Hiwatashi (European Version), who has three wins under his belt, and Ryutaro Saito (Mid Sapporo), a two-time winner. Though both drivers triumphed at the Suzuka in Round 1, this fiercely competitive class with 13 entrants leaves plenty of room for a potential first-time winner to emerge. With its unpredictable outcomes, this class promises to be a highlight of this event.

After Friday's free practice, qualifying from 9.50 am to 10.20 am and Race 1 from 3.30 pm to 4.05 pm are scheduled for Saturday. Sunday qualifying from 11.20am to 11.50am and Race 2 from 4.30pm to 5.05pm. The races will be visible on the official Ferrari YouTube channel. The times indicated are local.