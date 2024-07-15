Ferrari Challenge North America Releases 2025 Schedule

Ferrari Challenge North America revealed its schedule for the 2025 season, featuring familiar venues from 2024, in addition to an exciting new addition and a popular stop from years’ past.

The calendar reveal comes amidst an exciting first year of global competition for the Ferrari 296 Challenge racecar, which has been confirmed as the series’ exclusive car for the upcoming season. In addition, all six rounds will be eligible for the Club Challenge and Club Competizioni GT support categories, a first for the premiere single make championship in North America.

The season will begin and end at Laguna Seca which bookends the year for Ferrari Challenge in the United States, kicking off with pre-season testing in late February and concluding with the final round in mid-September.

For the first official doubleheader of the season in March, however, the series remains in Northern California to run at Sonoma Raceway for the fifth consecutive year.

It’s then cross-country for back-to-back events in the sunny state of Florida. The first will take place in April at the World Center of Racing, Daytona International Speedway, which returns to the lineup after a two-year hiatus.

In a new opportunity for 2025, Ferrari Challenge will then take part in Round 3 at Miami Autodrome one week after the Formula One Miami Grand Prix. The event will be the first of its kind, as the venue sees its expansion plans come to life with its inaugural event separate from the busy F1 weekend. As a result, drivers will see extensive track time similar to a typical Ferrari Challenge weekend and will run on the unique “Extended Marina Loop” configuration of 2.8 miles and 19 thrilling turns.

Following the trip to Florida, Ferrari Challenge travels to another iconic North American circuit – Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Racing Capital of the World – for the second consecutive year and for Round 4 in 2025.

Also for back-to-back years, Watkins Glen International holds a spot on the calendar for the series’ penultimate round in July before the North American finale at Laguna Seca.

The 2025 Finali Mondiali concludes the year with details about the season finale to be shared at a later date.

2025 SCHEDULE





February 25 – 26

Pre-Season Test

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Salinas, California

March 5 – 9

Round 1

Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma, California

April 9 – 13

Round 2

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Florida

May 14 – 18

Round 3

Miami Autodrome

Miami, Florida

June 25 – 29

Round 4

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis, Indiana

July 23 – 27

Round 5

Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, New York

September 10 – 14

Round 6

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Salinas, California