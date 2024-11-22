Ferrari Challenge Joins Formula 1 for Spectacular Show in Las Vegas

The 2024 Ferrari Challenge North America season officially concluded in October, but many competitors return this weekend for a standalone event under the bright lights of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

This will be the second consecutive year that Las Vegas hosts Formula 1, but the first time that the world’s top motorsport platform has welcomed a support series at the event.

Nearly 40 drivers have capitalized on the opportunity to race in Las Vegas, and each will show off their skills behind the wheel of a Ferrari 296 Challenge racecar. The Ferraris will power around the 3.8-mile, 17-turn circuit, including the Las Vegas Strip, under the lights all weekend long.

Making History in the Desert.

Ferrari Challenge makes history in Las Vegas as the first championship to run alongside Formula 1 at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The series’ participation was announced in September as an opportunity to bring even more allure to the already stunning event.

Three champions from the 2024 Ferrari Challenge North America season – Dylan Medler (The Collection) in Trofeo Pirelli, Brian Cook (Ferrari of Seattle) in Trofeo Pirelli Am, and Eric Marston (Ferrari of Westlake) in Coppa Shell – are eager to tally a final win to their successful year.

Additionally, Marston’s entry is one of a handful from Ferrari dealers that will make the short trek from nearby Los Angeles to Sin City. Ferrari Beverly Hills, Ferrari of Newport Beach and Ferrari of Rancho Mirage are ready to take on the new challenge in front of a local crowd.

In contrast, the series also welcomes competitors from afar, such as Nobuhiro Imada (Rosso Scuderia KK) who finished fourth in this year’s Ferrari Challenge Japan championship and Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa) who competes in Ferrari Challenge Europe.

Lastly, not only will Ferrari make history with the appearance of its North American championship on the event schedule, but the decorated manufacturer looks to notch its first Formula 1 Las Vegas victory after Charles Leclerc topped two practice sessions, started from the pole position and finished second place in 2023.

Living the Las Vegas Life.

Every element of the weekend will radiate the Las Vegas lifestyle, not only at the racetrack but also beyond.

The Ferrari Challenge paddock will be set in the heart of the Formula 1 Fan Experience, openly welcoming droves of racing enthusiasts eager to set eyes on the new-for-2024 Ferrari racecars. It’s also here that fans can meet the Ferrari Challenge drivers during Saturday’s autograph session, in addition to witnessing other appearances from Formula 1 and Formula 1 Academy teams.

Exclusively, Ferrari Challenge will also mingle with Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, at the racetrack as part of Ferrari-specific activities and also at pre-event kickoff celebrations. Formula 1 has also opened its esteemed Paddock Club to series participants to enjoy throughout the weekend.

Schedule.

Ferrari Challenge drivers will be tasked with learning the Las Vegas course quickly – a lone practice is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 21, followed by a half-hour qualifying session at 11:30 p.m.

Race 1 will take place on Friday evening at 8:10 p.m., with Race 2 on Saturday 6:20 p.m. Ferrari Challenge races will stream live on the Ferrari YouTube channel and FerrariRaces.com.

The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for Saturday at 10 p.m. PT.