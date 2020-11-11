Rich calendar for Ferrari Challenge Europe 2021

The twenty-ninth season of the Ferrari Challenge Europe will offer a six-round calendar held at some of the most prestigious and exciting European circuits, before culminating over the weekend of the Finali Mondiali.

What promises to be a fascinating season kicks off at the temple of speed. The Monza circuit will host the first round on 10 and 11 April, before passing the baton to another exciting track, Spielberg in Austria, on 1 and 2 May.

On 29 and 30 May, the fast ups and downs of the Brno circuit will host the evolutions of the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, while on 19 and 20 June the fourth round will play out in Valencia, Spain.

After the summer break, two more fascinating appointments follow in quick succession for the Ferrari Challenge Europe drivers. The first will be in Germany at the legendary Nürburgring circuit from 27 to 29 August, held concurrently with the Ferrari Racing Days, followed on 11 and 12 September by Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium), another track that needs no introduction.

This season, therefore, promises to be full of excitement for the drivers of the four Ferrari Challenge classes - Trofeo Pirelli, Trofeo Pirelli AM, Coppa Shell, Coppa Shell Am - before the 2021 Finali Mondiali.