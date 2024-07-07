Winners’ comments from Race 2 at Portimão

Under clear blue skies and strong winds at the Autodromo International do Algarve, the second day of the fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe unfolded. Following the thrilling races, we captured the emotions and satisfaction of the winners.
Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing) clinched victory in the Trofeo Pirelli, redeeming a challenging start to the weekend: "Thanks to the team for their excellent work; it's an important success that puts me at the top of the standings."
Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) secured a double win in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, also now leading the class standings: "A very positive weekend," he said. "I'm very pleased and thankful to everyone for their support."
"Perfect weekend" for John Dhillon, who scored in the Coppa Shell after a vibrant duel with Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing).
Great satisfaction for Jan Sandmann (Kessel Racing) at his first success, in addition to pole position and fastest lap in the race, in the Prancing Horse single-make series.
Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) returns from Portugal with another one-two to "dedicate to the whole team and to Stefano Gai for the great work and support".