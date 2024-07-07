Altoè and Dhillon triumph in Race-2 at Portimão

Trofeo Pirelli. Giacomo Altoè returned to victory, claiming his fourth win in the six races contested so far this season. This win propelled the young Italian driver to the provisional lead of the overall standings, with a two-point advantage over Philipp Baron (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team). Following an intense battle in the early stages of the race, Altoè capitalised on the withdrawal of the leader Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport). Altoè then steered his Ferrari 296 Challenge to a first-place finish. Philipp Baron secured second place, while Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) climbed onto the third step of the podium after a remarkable comeback and a decisive overtake against a positive Luigi Coluccio (Radicci Automobili – Best Lap – FCI). Coluccio, making his debut in the championship, finished in fourth place.

The Trofeo Pirelli Am race saw a tightly contested battle at the front, featuring a remarkable 46 overtakes. The race culminated in a doubly dramatic finish, handing victory to Claus Zibrandtsen, marking his second win of the weekend. The Danish driver, who started from pole position, was forced to chase after the provisional leader Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) was disqualified for failing to heed the orange and yellow flag. Marco Zanasi (CDP – Pinetti Motorsport), who recorded the fastest lap in class, went off the track, allowing Zibrandtsen to retake the lead and cross the line first. Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) finished second, while Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing), the reigning Coppa Shell champion, secured third place in his Ferrari Challenge season debut.