Driver comments from the Race-2 winners at the Nürburgring

The second day of racing at the iconic German circuit delivered thrilling challenges, crowning two more champions of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli European series.

Giacomo Altoè secured his seventh decisive win of the season to claim the Trofeo Pirelli title, celebrating by highlighting the “great work by the entire team. Today was a complicated race, but I managed to take the lead after Ludwig’s exit and brought home the victory. I’m very happy.”