Victory and title for Altoè at the Nürburgring

With his seventh win of the season secured at the Nürburgring circuit, on the second day of the sixth round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing) mathematically clinched the Trofeo Pirelli title with one round remaining in the championship. The battle in the Trofeo Pirelli Am remains open, with debutant Federico Al Rifai (Rossocorsa) taking victory.
In the Coppa Shell, which crowned its 2024 champions yesterday, the day's wins went to Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing), who celebrated his title with twin wins, and Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) in the Am class. In the Trofeo Pirelli 488, the triumph went to Swiss driver Qwin Wietlisbach (CDP - D&C Racing).
As per tradition, there was great enthusiasm and interest from the German public for the Ferrari Racing Days, which over the weekend saw more than 12,000 spectators gather to admire not only the 296 Challenge but also all the cars from Prancing Horse’s non-competitive activities, such as F1 Clienti, XX Programme, Sport Prototipi Clienti, and Club Competizioni GT.
Trofeo Pirelli. After Eliseo Donno in 2023, another Italian secured the Trofeo Pirelli title. With ten podium finishes from ten races and seven wins, Giacomo Altoè crowned an extraordinary season at the Nürburgring, highlighted by twin wins at Balaton on debut and at Le Castellet in late July. Starting today from pole position, Altoè had to give way to Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport) who was then forced to retire. Regaining the lead, the Italian gradually increased his advantage over the chasing pack, crossing the line alone, setting the fastest lap in 1’59”002. The battle for second place was thrilling, with Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) skilfully defending his position, leaving Philipp Baron (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team) behind.
The Italian anthem also rang out on the Trofeo Pirelli Am podium, with young debutant Federico Al Rifai taking victory from pole position in his class. Behind him, Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) finished second, keeping the title fight alive for the final round at Imola, where the Czech driver will arrive 22 points behind leader Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing), who finished fourth today. In a race featuring 32 overtakes, Angelo Fontana (MERTEL Motorsport) took third place.
Coppa Shell. Newly crowned series champion Henry Hassid claimed another commanding victory in the second race at the German circuit, leading the race from start to finish. Starting from pole position, the Frenchman steadily extended his lead and crossed the line first, with the fastest lap of 2’00”534, ahead of a consistently strong John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham). The battle for third place between Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Haupt Racing Team) and Tibor Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) remained thrilling until the final lap, ultimately favouring Nussbaumer after the Hungarian driver was handed a 10-second penalty for contact with Manuela Gostner (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM).
In the Coppa Shell Am race halted with a red flag just minutes before the end due to a non-injury incident within the pack, Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) came out on top. Behind the Canadian, taking his second win of the season, came home driver Roland Hertner (Gohm Motorsport – Engstler), who put in an impressive recovery drive from seventh on the grid. The newly crowned class champion, Zois Skrimpias (Ineco Reparto Corse RAM), completed the podium. Pole-sitter Jan Sandmann (Kessel Racing) finished towards the back, delayed by a drive-through penalty for an incorrect starting alignment.
Trofeo Pirelli 488. In the class dedicated to the 488 Challenge Evo, young Qwin Wietlisbach claimed victory ahead of Friederich Müller (Gohm Motorsport – Engstler) and Aleksei Komarov (Scuderia Praha Racing).
Next Round. The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe returns to Imola at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari from 16 to 20 October, where the final two races of the European series will take place before the Finali Mondiali, scheduled for Sunday, 20 October.
Finali Mondiali Imola. For the much-anticipated event in Emilia-Romagna, which not only marks the conclusion of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli season but also celebrates all the exclusive non-competitive activities of Corse Clienti and the successes of the Prancing Horse, tickets for individual days on 19 or 20 October, or a mini subscription for Saturday and Sunday, are already on sale. Sunday's events will focus particularly on the Finali Mondiali races and the spectacular Ferrari Show.
All information regarding ticket purchases is available at the following link on the Ferrari.com website, where the detailed event schedule will soon be published.