Face to face with Henry Hassid, Coppa Shell Europe champion

The seasoned French driver Henry Hassid clinched the European title in the Coppa Shell class with a consistent season, bringing home ten podium finishes in 12 races, including five victories. Among these were the twin wins at his home circuit, Le Castellet. His final decisive triumph came in Race-2 at the Nürburgring, earning him the title.

“It’s an incredible joy, and I’m very proud to be the Ferrari Challenge Europe champion,” said an emotional Hassid, a driver for the Swiss team Kessel Racing. “I’ve won many championships in my career,” he continued, “but this is certainly one of the most important. The competition is fierce, and I had to get used to the car, which is truly fantastic.”

“It’s my first year here with this car, and I’m really happy to be champion. I have to thank everyone.” Thank you so much.”