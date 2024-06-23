Face to face with Hendrik Viol

Hendrik Viol’s goal is the championship title. After a convincing start, the young

Scuderia Praha Racing driver tops the overall standings. “We’re almost halfway

through the season,” he tells us in the Jerez pit, where he has just taken pole

position for Race-2 after a victory in the first outing of round three of the Ferrari

Challenge. “It’s an extraordinary championship. There’s truly lots of competition

between the drivers in our class, leading to many contests, with great respect

and fair play between us. It’s also a lot of fun, and that’s as it should be.”

What do you feel when you step into the car?

“It’s always a joy to get behind the wheel of the 296 Challenge. Personally, as

soon as I get in the car, I start smiling. It’s a delightful racing car to drive. And

today, as always, I can’t wait for the race to start. I hope everyone enjoys

themselves.

You drove the 488 Challenge Evo in the past and the 296 Challenge today.

What are the differences?

“I think this car is more stable. I like the brakes, the approach to the turns, the

aerodynamics. You can feel the right level of aerodynamic downforce on the 296

Challenge. All this makes it really enjoyable to drive.”

How did your love for racing start?

“My love for motorsports began as a child. Like most boys, I was passionate about it. Unfortunately, my parents didn’t want to support a career in motorsport, preferring other sports, so it was always more of a hobby. I love cars and racing, so I am delighted finally to compete in this international series and enjoy driving fast cars”

What is your favourite track?

“I had a lot of fun two years ago at the Hungaroring. It’s a very fond memory. However, in general, I like circuits with fast corners, like Mugello or here at Jerez, for example. I think this track type suits my driving, and I like it a lot.”

A flying start to the season, but what is your goal?

“Obviously, I think everyone has but one goal: to win the championship. So, we must stay focused, always try to win the most points in every race, and consistently move up the

standings.”