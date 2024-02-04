F1 Clienti and XX Programme light up Yas Marina

A flashback to 2013 when the Ferrari F138, the final model featuring a V8 internal combustion engine, masterfully navigated the curves of the Abu Dhabi circuit during the Formula 1 Grand Prix. That excitement was relived during the Ferrari Racing Days, held last weekend at the Yas Island circuit, 30 kilometres from the UAE capital when the Prancing Horse’s historic single-seater went on the track for an F1 Clienti programme session. The same venue also hosted nine cars from the XX Programme, taking part alongside the single-seaters in the inaugural event of 2024 for the programmes involving the clients of the Prancing Horse.



F1 Clienti. This exclusive Ferrari activity grants selected clients the opportunity to test-drive historic Formula 1 cars, icons of open-wheel world championship racing. During events held by the Maranello manufacturer on the world’s most glamorous circuits, participants receive support from technicians and coaches. At the Abu Dhabi event, Ferrari Official Ambassador, Marc Gené joined them.



XX Programme. The pillars of history, innovation, and state-of-the-art technology lie at the heart of the XX Programme. The Yas Marina event alternated daytime driving sessions and night-time shifts. Once the floodlights, inaugurated in 2009, bathed the 5.281-kilometre track, they transformed it into a fascinating and evocative arena. The clients had the chance to test their vehicles – including three Ferrari 599XXs and six FXX-K Evos registered for the event – across a broad spectrum of asphalt type, temperature, and lighting conditions.