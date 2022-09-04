F1 Clienti and XX Programme Ferraris fly by in Barcelona

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya track hosted the XX Programme and F1 Clienti show on 31 August and 1 September.

F1 Clienti. The Formula 1 World Championship single-seaters included the 2011 F150 (a tribute to the 150th Anniversary of the Unification of Italy), the F2008 and the F2004. After its appearance at Hockenheim, the 1998 Ferrari F333 SP, whose winner’s laurels include the Daytona 24 Hours, also returned to the track.

XX Programme. This was one of the busiest rounds on the XX Programme’s international calendar. Nearly thirty cars unleashed their horsepower in varying weather conditions, with rain on the first day and sunshine warming the tarmac the next. The FXX-K Evo, FXX Evo, 599XX Evo, FXX K and 599XX lined up in the pits.

Gala dinner. Participants also enjoyed a gala dinner on 31 August in one of the Catalan city’s most exclusive and famous locations, Casa Batlló, at 43 Passeig de Gràcia, the work of architect Antoni Gaudí. The building is considered one of his most original creations and was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005.

Appointments. From Spain, the XX Programme and Formula 1 Clienti activities move to the Paul Ricard in France on 29 and 30 September, ahead of the last round from 26 to 30 October, running concurrently with the Finali Mondiali at Imola.