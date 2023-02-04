Drivers comments from the Winter Challenge podium in Abu Dhabi Race 1

In the first race held at the Ferrari Racing Days in Abu Dhabi, Jeremy Clarke is the winner in the Trofeo Pirelli and James Geddie in the Coppa Shell Winter Challenge.

Among the drivers in the Asia Pacific series, Yudai Uchida crosses the finish line first in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, and wins the title for the 2022 season. Kanji Yagura and Baby Key take the top step of the podium in the Coppa Shell and Coppa Shell AM, respectively.

Jeremy Clarke, Trofeo Pirelli Winter Challenge winner: “Abu Dhabi is always awesome, it’s a flowing track, tonight I’m really enjoyed the race. It was a really fun race. I like the challenges under the lights, during the evening, it’s something special. My goal for tomorrow? I’d like to follow up with another victory”.

James Geddie, Coppa Shell Winter Challenge winner: “In Abu Dhabi I found a professional atmosphere. Race 1 was a tough challenge, but the car’s set-up and the strategy were great, even the pace was great”.

Yudai Uchida, Trofeo Pirelli Am APAC winner: “I’m happy to have won the race and secured the title this year. I felt some pressure before the start, but my strategy was to be out of any crashes or mistakes. I’ll approach Race 2 without any pressure. Which has been my favourite race this season? Maybe the track I love more is Suzuka, but I can’t forget two Ferrari’s ‘cathedrals’, Imola and Mugello”.

Kanji Yagura, Coppa Shell APAC winner: “It was a perfect race for me, for this I’m really happy tonight. I love this track”.

Baby Key, Coppa Shell Am APAC winner: “It was a race really difficult and tough in which I tried to attack every corner, managing the hard braking and keep concentrated to finish at my best the race”.