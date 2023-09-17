Driver comments from the Trofeo Pirelli Race-2 podium at Spa

Bence Valint, runner-up in Trofeo Pirelli: “I am very satisfied with this podium finish. Together with the entire team we have done an excellent job, especially as these were tough races. Today, in the final laps it was hard to fend off my rivals behind me. I was a bit unlucky because of the Safety Car intervention, but all in all I did a good job in qualifying as well, which allowed me to secure second place. All in all, it was a very good weekend.”

Adrian Sutil, third place in Trofeo Pirelli: “Today’s race went better than yesterday’s and was also much more exciting. Today I started from fifth position and right from the start I was aiming for the podium. After reaching third place I gradually attacked, albeit unsuccessfully, for second place. I am very satisfied with the result. I would like to thank my team who prepared a car for me in such excellent condition.”

Franz Engstler, winner of Trofeo Pirelli Am: “Today’s qualifying was very difficult because of the rain that made the asphalt slippery, but I managed to start from pole position. I got off to a good start, but I was really close to Donno and didn’t want to risk anything. After he overtook me though, thanks also to the perfect conditions in which my team delivered the car to me, I was able to manage the rest of the race in the best possible way and finish in first place. Two pole positions, two fastest laps and two wins at Spa-Francorchamps, a circuit I like a lot. Thanks again to my whole team who did an excellent job throughout the whole season. I am very grateful to be able to take part in the Ferrari Challenge.”