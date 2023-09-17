Driver comments from the Trofeo Pirelli Race-2 podium at Spa

Thomas Fleming, winner of Trofeo Pirelli: “I’ve had a really positive Sunday here at Spa. We took pole in one of the most exciting qualifying sessions of the year, with the fastest time by 2.2 seconds, allowing me to start from first position. We worked on the car from yesterday evening to make sure we were the fastest and in the end I managed to get the best lap time during the race. Then, it was just a matter of managing the tyres and the track limits to avoid mistakes and make it to the chequered flag. So, yes, it went very well. I always have to keep in mind that I am fighting for the championship. I managed to catch up – after Le Mans I was 36 points behind – while now I am only 19 points behind the leader. But I try not to think about it too much during the race, trying to stay focused on going as fast as possible. Otherwise, all this psychology and calculations lead to distraction. I’m really grateful and pleased to have raced at Spa. And thanks to the team.”
Bence Valint, runner-up in Trofeo Pirelli: “I am very satisfied with this podium finish. Together with the entire team we have done an excellent job, especially as these were tough races. Today, in the final laps it was hard to fend off my rivals behind me. I was a bit unlucky because of the Safety Car intervention, but all in all I did a good job in qualifying as well, which allowed me to secure second place. All in all, it was a very good weekend.”
Adrian Sutil, third place in Trofeo Pirelli: “Today’s race went better than yesterday’s and was also much more exciting. Today I started from fifth position and right from the start I was aiming for the podium. After reaching third place I gradually attacked, albeit unsuccessfully, for second place. I am very satisfied with the result. I would like to thank my team who prepared a car for me in such excellent condition.”
Franz Engstler, winner of Trofeo Pirelli Am: “Today’s qualifying was very difficult because of the rain that made the asphalt slippery, but I managed to start from pole position. I got off to a good start, but I was really close to Donno and didn’t want to risk anything. After he overtook me though, thanks also to the perfect conditions in which my team delivered the car to me, I was able to manage the rest of the race in the best possible way and finish in first place. Two pole positions, two fastest laps and two wins at Spa-Francorchamps, a circuit I like a lot. Thanks again to my whole team who did an excellent job throughout the whole season. I am very grateful to be able to take part in the Ferrari Challenge.”
Hendirk Viol, runner-up in Trofeo Pirelli Am: “Thanks to an excellent start I managed to gain positions straight away. For the rest of the race I tried to maintain and defend my position, while also being careful to manage the tyres correctly. A very satisfying second place.”
Enzo Potolicchio, third place in Trofeo Pirelli Am: “I haven’t participated in the championship for two years and when I saw that Spa, one of my favourite circuits, was on this year’s calendar I said to myself: I have to come back and have fun with these guys. And of course it’s difficult to turn up to an event and do what's expected. All in all the weekend was positive: yesterday I had a penalty but I was competitive, while today we made some changes that went in the opposite direction and that can happen. So, I had to work harder than expected to overtake and at least get on the podium. But the mission was accomplished. It was fantastic.”