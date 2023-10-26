Driver comments from the Trofeo Pirelli Race-1 podium at Mugello

Eliseo Donno, Trofeo Pirelli runner-up: “I’m really happy, I’ve had a great time with my team all year in this fantastic championship and having a race like this at the last minute is even more exciting. The start wasn’t the best, but I still managed to recover up to second position, and even the penalty didn’t change the order. I thank all my team. It was a wonderful championship: I would recommend participation to anyone who wanted to experience being a driver or getting closer to motorsport. Now my eyes are set on the Finali Mondiali, with a lighter heart, also because I didn’t think I could wrap things up on the first day.”

Thomas Fleming, Trofeo Pirelli third place: “It was a thrilling race from start to finish. Unfortunately, I was overtaken by Sutil on the restart after the Safety Car, penalized by damage to the steering. I can say that I am satisfied with third place and I am proud of what I did this year: we almost dominated in the second part of the championship and this despite it being my first time in this championship. I have to thank my team and all those people who supported me and showed me affection, allowing me to work in the best possible way. Now I will focus on the Finali Mondiali which remains my main goal, given that the European title is now out of my reach.”

Yudai Uchida, Trofeo Pirelli Am winner: “I’m really happy, it’s an incredible feeling. The weather conditions today were quite complicated and made the race very tough. I tried to push as much as possible while remaining cautious. I’m really happy.”