Driver comments from the Race 1 Trofeo Pirelli podium at Spielberg

At the Spielberg circuit, Eliseo Donno and Hanno Laskowski produced the Race 1 triumphs in the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am, respectively. Here are their comments and those of the drivers who accompanied them on the podium.
Eliseo Donno, first place Trofeo Pirelli: “The first phase of the race was very challenging because we had quite low tyre pressure, but we managed the situation very well. In fact, compared to Valint we had lost a little bit of advantage, but from the middle of the race onwards we managed to get the tyres up to temperature and this allowed us to keep a good pace until we sealed the win. For this I thank my team without whom this result wouldn’t have been possible. Thanks to my friends and family for the support and all the people who follow me from home.”
Bence Valint, second place Trofeo Pirelli: “I made a small mistake at the start which dropped me momentarily to fourth place, but I managed to recover and I am happy to be on the podium. I had some difficulties because of the temperatures, but I am satisfied and I think the whole team is.”
Thomas Fleming, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “It was a tough race, especially for tyre management. Apart from a small collision, I made a good start. In general, I think I can say that the race was challenging for everyone, especially to not exceed the track limits and, because of this, our times were a little higher than usual. Anyway, it’s a positive day, with more points won for my team.”
Hanno Laskowski, first place Trofeo Pirelli Am: “It was a close race. We started from pole position, but during the race the tyre pressure was really hard to manage and I think I didn't think about anything else for the whole thirty minutes. My thanks go to my Team Principal, because if I reached first place it’s due to him. I am happy and thrilled. The first win is always something special.”
Franz Engstler, second place Trofeo Pirelli Am: “Spielberg is a very special race for me because I feel at home, in fact, I live not far from here and have raced here many times over the years. Even though the start was excellent, the race, in general, was not perfect: in the first few laps, in fact, due to a battle between drivers directly in front of me, I was unable to keep a fast pace. I therefore decided to concentrate on tyre management. In the end, I can consider myself satisfied with the day and the points won.”
Philippe Prette, third place Trofeo Pirelli Am: “It had been a while since I raced on this track, which I particularly appreciate. Today’s is an excellent result that rounds off a really positive day. Now let’s concentrate on tomorrow’s race.”