Driver comments from the Race 1 Trofeo Pirelli podium at Spielberg

Bence Valint, second place Trofeo Pirelli: “I made a small mistake at the start which dropped me momentarily to fourth place, but I managed to recover and I am happy to be on the podium. I had some difficulties because of the temperatures, but I am satisfied and I think the whole team is.”

Thomas Fleming, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “It was a tough race, especially for tyre management. Apart from a small collision, I made a good start. In general, I think I can say that the race was challenging for everyone, especially to not exceed the track limits and, because of this, our times were a little higher than usual. Anyway, it’s a positive day, with more points won for my team.”

Hanno Laskowski, first place Trofeo Pirelli Am: “It was a close race. We started from pole position, but during the race the tyre pressure was really hard to manage and I think I didn't think about anything else for the whole thirty minutes. My thanks go to my Team Principal, because if I reached first place it’s due to him. I am happy and thrilled. The first win is always something special.”