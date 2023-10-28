Driver comments from the Finali Mondiali Superpole at Mugello

The first-ever Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Superpole featured the six fastest drivers in each class in the morning qualifying session, determining the starting grids for the Finali Mondiali Ferrari. These races will decide the 2023 World Championships tomorrow at the Mugello circuit.
Thomas Fleming, Trofeo Pirelli poleman:
Brian Cook, Trofeo Pirelli Am poleman: “Starting from pole is a great way to approach the Finali Mondiali tomorrow. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”
Ernst Kirchmayr, Coppa Shell poleman: “Yesterday’s was my sixth race at Mugello, so by now it’s like my home circuit. A track I love. I am very happy with the pole position; it is very important ahead of the last race tomorrow. It’s sure to be a challenging test and we will have to work a lot even though I think I have a good chance, thanks to today’s result. Starting from the first position on this circuit is very important because it takes a lot of time to prepare every time you overtake. I hope it rains, that is the best condition for me.”
Martinus Richter, Coppa Shell Am poleman: “Starting in the lead is obviously the best situation in which to start a race. The qualifying session was interrupted right while I was doing my flying lap and I found myself in fifth position. At the restart I had one chance to recover and I succeeded. Whether I prefer sun or rain tomorrow? I think my answer is the same as the other drivers, because the conditions we encounter on the track are the same: when the weather is sunny it is easier, while when it rains it is much more challenging.”