Comments from Trofeo Pirelli Race-1 podium

Eliseo Donno, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli: “The race went very well. We finished in first position, and that’s the most important thing. I didn’t understand the penalty on the last lap for not respecting the track limits. Nevertheless, it was an excellent result. We know that the car is performing, and that’s what counts. Now we have to stay focused to do well in Race-2 tomorrow.”





Josef Král, third Trofeo Pirelli: “I am quite pleased because I competed today without testing or training. There are some aspects that I need to improve. I have to manage my pace better and know when it’s the right time to accelerate or slow down. Today, after a good start, I immediately hit some problems with the front tyres, which made me slow down, thus losing second place. However, I am satisfied with how I finished the race because, after a break, getting back on track and coming third makes me very happy.”