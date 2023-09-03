Comments from the Race 2 podium at Silverstone
On the second day on track at Silverstone the name of the winner of the Trofeo Pirelli did not change: in Race 2 Carl Cavers was once again on the top step of the podium. In the Coppa Shell, it was Paul Simmerson who celebrated at the end of a hard-fought race.
Carl Cavers, Trofeo Pirelli winner.
Andrew Morrow, second place Trofeo Pirelli: “Yeah! Look, I'm so happy. I got good, valuable points this weekend which all helps towards the championship. It all comes down to the last round in Spa, but we’ve still got a nice lead there. Two second positions – I'm happy enough!”
H. Sikkens, third place Trofeo Pirelli.
Paul Simmerson, Coppa Shell winner: