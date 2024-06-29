Comments from the Race 1 podium at Suzuka

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan Round 4 Race 1 took place during the highly anticipated Ferrari Racing Days, the largest gathering for Ferrari enthusiasts in Japan. In the presence of numerous passionate fans, the competitors engaged in intense races on the track.

Yudai Uchida, Trofeo Pirelli winner: "During the qualifying race, I rode over gravel on the second corner of my attack lap and as a result, lost a significant amount of time, allowing AKITA to overtake me. To further complicate things, my traction control turned off and I experienced excessive wheelspin. To preserve my tires for the rest of the race, I made the decision to shift up earlier and push through the final stretch."

AKITA, Trofeo Pirelli Am winner: "I was delighted to secure my first overall pole position since round 1. Previously, I achieved this feat with slick tires on a slightly wet track, but this time, despite Yudai Uchida's mistake, I had a strong performance. I aim to identify and address any weaknesses in each race, in order to improve before the next one. Although rain is forecasted for Race 2, I am not particularly concerned. "

Yasutaka Shirasaki, Coppa Shell winner: "Despite achieving 3rd place overall, I unfortunately had a spin near the end of the race, leaving me dissatisfied with my final result. I extend my apologies to all drivers who were unable to participate due to the red flag. Nonetheless, I am pleased to secure my 5th victory of the season. My happiness goes beyond just the win and with my current lead in the Coppa Shell class my chances of claiming the championship for the year are looking up. I will persist in training to maintain a top standing in the overall rankings."

Yusaku Maezawa, Coppa Shell Am winner: "In Round 3 of the previous race, I unfortunately crashed, but I am incredibly thankful to the other drivers who lent me their cars, allowing me to still take part in the competition. This motivated me to push through and finish Round 4 Race 1. Despite the not-so-great track conditions during qualifying, I managed to set impressive times from the start, resulting in me qualifying ahead of the Trofeo Pirelli Am and Coppa Shell class drivers. I ultimately achieved a second victory with a pole-to-win strategy, and even my coach seemed pleased with my performance."