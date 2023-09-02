Ferrari logo
Comments from the Race 1 podium at Silverstone

Silverstone 02 settembre 2023

The first race on the Silverstone track in the fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK was alive with heated duels. Overtaking, attacks and a few mistakes animated Race 1 which was only decided in the final laps: Carl Cavers triumphed in the Trofeo Pirelli while Chris Smith crossed the line first in the Coppa Shell.

Carl Cavers, Trofeo Pirelli winner:

Andrew Morrow, second place Trofeo Pirelli: “It was a good race, I struggled at the end… To be honest, you want to secure championship points but at the same time, you want to get first. I was trying hard, but Carl got me into the wrong end of Turn 2”.

Faisal Al-Faisal, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “I feel amazing. I mean, we ended up 11th [in Q1] and we fought just to enjoy the race with no pressure. We started overtaking one by one, and then we see the possibility. I think we’ve been able to do it and I'm so happy.”

Chris Smith, Coppa Shell winner:

Paul Simmerson, second place Coppa Shell: “It was a really hard-fought race – there was a couple of spins in front of me but I managed to avoid them. Unfortunatley I saw Paul Hogarth spin out and that was how I knew I was in P1. And then my team mate was behind me… Chris [Smith] knows me, there’s no way he’ll try anything, and he got me into Turn 3 - it was a fantastic move! Honestly, I'm absolutely made up for Chris Smith. He’s worked really, really hard... and I'm delighted for him that he got first. Well-deserved!”.

Paul Rogers, third place Coppa Shell: “It was a tough, tough, race – long time coming! My first podium this year, I’ve had bad luck this year with crashing… I think everyone was really struggling in the last 6 laps for tyres. One guy span twice in front of me before I went past him… You know this circuit – it’s quite forgiving, it’s big, it’s got space, it’s beautiful and I'm really happy.”