Club Competizioni GT restarts at the Monza circuit

The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza will host the opening event of the 2025 Club Competizioni GT activities on 22 and 23 March, the first round of a packed calendar that will take in some of the world’s most iconic circuits.

For two days, the refurbished circuit in Brianza will see GT racing Ferraris, which have been protagonists in over thirty years of the most prestigious championships, take to the track. The owners of these extraordinary cars, built from 1989 onwards, have the opportunity to take part in exclusive events, continuing the racing legacy of the Maranello-based manufacturer.

There are thirteen Ferrari models eligible for Club Competizioni GT, ranging from the 1989 F40 Competizione to the latest 296 GT3, which is currently competing in various closed-wheel championships. Club members have the chance to drive their cars in a completely safe racing environment and, in addition to the standard package (which includes customised apparel, a set of tyres for each round, and a gala event), they have access to special on-demand services. These include exclusive sessions with a professional driver, car transport, personalised logistics, and the possibility of a tailor-made hospitality menu.

Following the Italian leg, the calendar continues with the second round at Le Castellet from 5 to 6 April, followed Miami (Usa) from 15 to 18 May during the Ferrari Racing Days. The series then returns to Europe for the leg in Brno, the Czech Republic, from 31 May to 1 June, before heading to Japan for the Fuji circuit round from 20 to 22 June, which also coincides with the Ferrari Racing Days. July features for the round in Barcelona, Spain, from 25 to 26. After the summer break, activities resume from 5 to 7 September at Silverstone in Great Britain for the Ferrari Racing Days, ahead of the Finali Mondiali Ferrari, taking place from 21 to 26 October at Mugello.





