2024 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli calendars unveiled

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit was the venue for the presentation of the 2024 calendars for the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, UK and Japan. Before things get underway with the regional and national series, the sporting year for the Maranello manufacturer’s clients will kick off with a curtain-raising Winter Round prologue in the United Arab Emirates in February, when the protagonists of the single-marque series convene in Abu Dhabi.

Winter Round. Inaugurating the season will be the futuristic Yas Marina circuit which will welcome the Prancing Horse racers in conjunction with the Ferrari Racing Days. The setting of the highly anticipated return of racing will be the floodlit circuit – first inaugurated in 2009 – which earlier this season welcomed two rounds of the Winter Challenge.

Abu Dhabi, 1-4 February

Ferrari Challenge Europe. Six of the most renowned motorsport venues in the old continent will host the European season of the Ferrari single-marque series, now in its 32nd year. For all entries, the season will feature a largely revamped calendar compared to that of 2023, before concluding with the great autumn gathering, traditionally hosted at the Finali Mondiali.

Italy, with the Mugello circuit, will be the first of the six countries involved in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, from 2 to 5 May, before competitors stop off for the leg in Hungary at the new Balaton Park Circuit, a 4.1-kilometre track that includes 16 turns, from 30 May to 2 June.

The summer will see drivers and teams come together for three rounds of the championship. Spain’s Jerez circuit will open the Mediterranean summer trilogy from 20 to 23 June, ahead of events the following month scheduled for Portimão, Portugal, and Le Castellet, France, on the weekends of 7 and 28 July respectively. The sixth round of the European series will be held at the Nürburgring, Germany, from 5-8 September.