Ferrari Challenge kicked off its North American season with a return to the high banks and thrilling speeds of Daytona International Speedway. Supporting once again the famed 24 Hours of Daytona, a packed grid of Ferrari 488 Challenge cars set off to begin the pursuit of their championship aspirations. While the social highlight of the event was the North American debut of the 488 Challenge Evo car – driven into position by Daniel Serra no less – the drivers themselves made use of the 488 Challenge car from the 2019 season.

With 670hp at their backs, Ferrari Challenge drivers were the fastest of all at Daytona, regularly exceeding 193+mph on the famed tri-oval. Cooper MacNeil kicked off his championship aspirations in style with two perfect races in the Trofeo Pirelli category while John Megrue did similar on the AM side. Jason McCarthy took the first win of the season in the Coppa Shell category while Rich Baek followed in Race-2. Meanwhile, Justin Wetherill followed in MacNeil and Megrue’s footsteps with two wins from two chances in Coppa Shell AM.

