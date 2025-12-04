S U S T A I N A B L E M A N A G E M E N T S Y S T E M

Ferrari Challenge UK obtains ISO 20121 sustainability certification

The Ferrari Challenge UK has obtained ISO 20121 sustainability certification, released by TÜV NORD Italia, the body responsible for determining the international standard for sustainable event management. The British series, receiving this important recognition for the first time, joins the European series—which has achieved the certification for the fifth consecutive year—and the North American series, certified as of this year. This achievement once again underscores the commitment of Ferrari and the Endurance & Corse Clienti department to the responsible organization and management of events.

The parameters that determine sustainability cover various aspects, such as waste sorting and recycling, energy efficiency, mobility and logistics, accessibility for people with disabilities, efforts to combat food waste, and economic impact.