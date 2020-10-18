2 Engine

599XX engine: power and speed

The adoption of side exhausts allowed the engineers to increase engine power by 20 CV to 750 CV (again at 9000 rpm), while maximum torque has been increased to 700 Nm. When combined with a final gear ratio that's slightly shorter to improve acceleration on technical, medium to high-speed tracks, the result is that the car laps Fiorano in just 1'15'.