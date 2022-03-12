Logo Content

    The 1000 Miles of Sebring, the opening round of the FIA WEC World Championship, ended with fourth and fifth place for the 488 GTEs in the LMGTE Pro class and fifth place for the Iron Dames’ Ferrari in the Am. The race ended prematurely with just under an hour to go due to a high risk of lightning, obliging the race direction to show the red flag.
    • AF Corse#51A. PIER GUIDI / J. CALADO
    • Race Result4
    • Fastest Lap1:58.965
    • Pit Stop6
    • Laps183
    • Total time7:19:35.390
    • Gap from leader3:46.117
    • AF Corse#52M. MOLINA / A. FUOCO
    • Race Result5
    • Fastest Lap1:59.122
    • Pit Stop6
    • Laps180
    • Total time7:16:13.723
    • Gap from leader3 Laps
    It was a very long race and it developed as we expected.
    We didn't have the pace of the others and struggled to overtake the Am cars. Today was very difficult but we got the best possible result. The car went well, it was balanced, we just lacked power and speed but that's something we knew since the prologue, it didn't surprise us. Otherwise the race was error-free, with good pit stops from the guys. In the end we were never competitive, nor could we have been, so we finished in the same position as we started from.
    Alessandro Pier Guidi
    #51
    It was not a good race for us and we never had the pace to fight for the podium.
    We had a problem with the power steering, something that has never happened before so we will have to find out why it happened. We tried to recover and bring home points for the championship. Until the problem occurred the car wasn't going badly, we had a pace comparable to the 51. We must try to improve further, Antonio was very fast and already at the level of the most experienced and this leaves me confident for the rest of the season.
    Miguel Molina
    #52
    • Iron Dames#85R. FREY / M. GATTING / S. BOVY
    • Race Result5
    • FASTEST LAP2:00.639
    • PIT STOP6
    • LAPS179
    • TOTAL TIME7:19:25.945
    • GAP FROM LEADER1 Lap
    • AF Corse#21S. MANN / C. ULRICH / T. VILANDER
    • Race Result7
    • FASTEST LAP2:00.892
    • PIT STOP7
    • LAPS178
    • TOTAL TIME7:19:36.073
    • GAP FROM LEADER2 Laps

    Other Crews

    PosDriversTeamCar
    8
    C. SCHIAVONI / M. CRESSONI / G. FISICHELLA
    Iron Lynx
    #60
    9
    T. FLOHR / F. CASTELLACCI / N. CASSIDY
    AF Corse
    #54
    DNF
    F. DEZOTEUX / P. RAGUES / G. AUBRY
    Spirit of Race
    #71
      Sectors
      Turns
      • LocationSebringUSA
      • Turns17
      • Circuit Length6 019 m
