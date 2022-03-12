The Bahrain International Circuit, also called “Sakhir” is located in Sakhir, on the outskirts of Manama, the capital of Bahrain.
When was the Bahrain circuit inaugurated?
The circuit was built to host the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix. The first edition dates back to 2004, and building work was completed just in time for the race, although some parts of the facility were completed later.
Who designed the circuit?
The project was designed by the studio of German architect Hermann Tilke, which has built or modified numerous motor racing circuits.
What are the features of the area in which it is located?
The Bahrain International Circuit is built in the middle of a desert. Therefore, the main problem is the wind blowing sand onto the asphalt, compromising the running and safety of the races. As a solution, the organisers started using a special adhesive spray to treat the sandy areas immediately around the track. Nevertheless, in 2009, a violent sandstorm brought some private testing to a halt.
How many track layouts are available?
There are six circuit layouts available. In addition to the Grand Prix Circuit layout (5,412 metres) there is also the Outer Circuit, Endurance Circuit, Paddock Circuit, Oasis/Inner Circuit and an oval.