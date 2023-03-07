The GT World Challenge, subdivided into four different championships (Europe, Asia, America and Australia), offers thrills and excitement with GT3-homologated cars.

This is the territory the Prancing Horse will seek to conquer with its 2023 European début of the new Ferrari 296 GT3.

In Europe, there are two series: The Sprint features two one-hour races per round, while Endurance events are three or six hours, with the 24-hour race running on the historic Spa circuit. In America, each event includes two 90-minute races plus the 8 Hours of Indianapolis. In the Asian competition, each leg consists of two 60-minute races, while in Australia, the format features endurance races and sprints.