Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo

Built on the experience gained with the 296 GT3
V6 internal combustion engine
The Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) of the 296 GT3 Evo retains its 120° V configuration with the turbochargers positioned inside the “V”: a design that delivers significant advantages in terms of compactness and weight savings while also enabling high power output. The Evo features a redesigned water radiator and modified internal fluid dynamics compared to the standard model, which ensures optimal operating temperatures in all conditions.
As for the gearbox, the 296 GT3 Evo adopts a newly developed gear ratio cascade, refined using data gathered over two years of racing with the standard model. The goal was to improve exit out of slow corners.
As tradition dictates, the engine is the beating heart of every Ferrari. The 296 GT3 Evo is no exception, powered by a 2,992 cm³ twin-turbo V6 delivering 600 Cv (447 kW), paired with a six-speed transverse sequential gearbox.
*Subject to BoP