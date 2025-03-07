Weekend preview: Seven Ferraris in Barcelona for GT Winter Series finale

The GT Winter Series ends this weekend in Barcelona. Seven Ferraris are competing in the Cup 1 and Cup 5 single-marque car classes.

From Monday, 10 March, the cars will rev up at the Paul Ricard circuit in France as the GT World Challenge Europe, featuring seven Ferraris, kicks off with official testing.

GT Winter Series. The championship reaches its grand finale at the Catalan circuit after a five-event season that took place in Portugal and Spain from January to March.

Six Ferrari 296 Challenge cars, five driven by AF Corse, will compete for victory in Cup 1. Danilo Del Favero will drive the number 9, while Andrea Bogh Sorensen and Mikkel Mac will share the number 76. John Dhillon and Matt Griffin will take the wheel of number 151, with Eric Cheung and Daniele Di Amato teaming up in number 198. Championship leaders in the standings Christiano Maciel and Rui Aguas will race in number 150. Alvaro Ramos and Goncalo Araùjo will compete in Cup 1 for Araùjo Competiçào.

In Cup 5, AF Corse will field the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo number 5, with Darren Howell and Sean Doyle at the steering wheel.

As in the previous rounds, the championship format includes two 30-minute races and one 55-minute race. After the two qualifying sessions scheduled on Saturday, 8 March, at 12.40 p.m. and 1.05 p.m., the first race will start at 4.05 p.m. On Sunday, 9 March, Race-2 will set off at 11.50 a.m., while the endurance race starts at 5.05 p.m. All times are local.

GT WC Europe. The GT WC championship test sessions at Paul Ricard are scheduled from 10 to 11 March, with seven Ferrari 296 GT3s entered in Endurance and seven in Sprint. Taking part in the prologue at the French circuit will be some of the teams set to play a leading role in the 2025 season. In the endurance tests, two Ferrari cars fielded by AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors will compete in the Pro class: in the number 50 car will be official driver Antonio Fuoco, Eliseo Donno, and Arthur Leclerc, while the number 51 will be entrusted to official drivers Alessandro Pier Guidi and Alessio Rovera, alongside Vincent Abril. The remaining Prancing Horse cars will compete in the Bronze class: two with Kessel Racing, bearing numbers 8 and 74; a third with AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors, number 52, featuring Andrea Bertolini; one with Rinaldi Racing, number 12, with official driver Davide Rigon (for four of the five rounds), plus one with Ziggo Sport Tempesta Racing, number 93. In the Sprint class, AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors will field two additional cars in the Pro class: the number 50 will feature official driver Thomas Neubauer and Arthur Leclerc, while the number 51 will see official driver Alessio Rovera race alongside Vincent Abril. Also competing in the Pro class is the number 14 car of Emil Frey Racing, while the number 69 is entered in the Gold category. Additionally, a third 296 GT3 from AF Corse Francorchamps Motors will compete in the Silver class, while Kessel Racing’s number 74 and Ziggo Sport Tempesta Racing’s number 93 will take part in the Bronze class.