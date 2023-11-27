Weekend notebook: Ultimate Cup concludes with two more titles for Ferrari

The French Paul Ricard circuit hosted the last round of the Ultimate Cup Series, with Visiom’s newly crowned Endurance GT champions wrapping up the season with another victory. In the Sprint GT, meanwhile, Francesco Atzori’s win in Race-1 clinched the drivers’ title in the UGT3B class and delivered the overall team title to SR&R.

Ultimate Cup Series. Visiom’s Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 number 1, with Jean Bernard Bouvet, David Hallyday and Jean Paul Pagny, closed the season with another victory in the Endurance GT. It was the best possible send-off to a 2023 championship that saw them triumph in the overall standings (repeating their 2022 title) and in the UGT3A. Another Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 finished runner-up in the four-hour race standings at Le Castellet, the final event of the Ultimate Cup Series: the number 52 of AF Corse. Franck, Henri and Simon Dezoteux long contended for victory but were penalised after colliding with an opponent.



In the Sprint GT, victory in Race-1 at the Paul Ricard secured the UGT3B class title for Francesco Atzori in the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo number 33 and the overall team title for SR&R. Manfredi Ravetto and Paolo Ruberti’s team picked up three wins in the UGT3A class and 13 in the UGT3B class during the season. Atzori dominated in his debut year in the Ultimate Cup Series. As the weekend continued on French soil, the Racing Spirit of Leman team took victories in the other two races in the UGT3B class with the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo number 91. Frédéric Lacore triumphed in Race-2, repeating the feat in Race-3 with teammate Alexandre Delaye. (photo: Davy Delien).

