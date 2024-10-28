Weekend notebook: Fisichella-Leclerc-Mosca crowned Italian GT Endurance champions

Giancarlo Fisichella, Arthur Leclerc, and Tommaso Mosca, at the wheel of the number 27 Ferrari 296 GT3 of Scuderia Baldini, are the new overall GT3 champions of the Italian Gran Turismo Endurance Championship. Following their victory on Sunday, 27 October, in the final round of the season at the Monza circuit, the result remained pending due to two claims filed at the end of the day by a competitor. With the withdrawal of these appeals, the official race order at the Brianzan circuit confirmed the championship victory for Fisichella-Leclerc-Mosca.

This success for Ferrari adds to titles also won at Monza, in the GT3 Am class, with Leonardo Colavita, Simone Riccitelli, and Christoph Ulrich, and in the GT Cup, in the Pro Am 1st Division, by Luca Demarchi, Simone Patrinicola, and Sabatino Di Mare, at the wheel of the number 111 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo of Best Lap.

In a successful Sunday for Ferrari at Monza, the season was also concluded with the title in the GT3 Am class, won by Leonardo Colavita, Simone Riccitelli and Christoph Ulrich, who needed only fifth place in the race in the number 75 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Double TT Racing to secure first place in the standings.

There was also a title in the Pro Am 1st Division class of the GT Cup: Luca Demarchi, Simone Patrinicola and Sabatino Di Mare in Best Lap’s Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo number 111 repeated their 2023 victory and celebrated on the top step of the podium. It was a fundamental result that allowed them to overhaul their rivals Caiola-Segù, leaders in the standings on the eve of the test. They beat the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo number 177 driven by Gilles Renmas and Vincenzo Scarpetta of Double TT Racing to the finish line.

Two Ferrari 296 Challenges, a car that will be admitted to the GT Cup class next year, also took part in the final round of the season, but without being counted in the standings. The crew of American Ray Acosta and Marco Bonanomi won the GT Cup Guest class at Monza.