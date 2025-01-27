Weekend notebook: Ferrari stars in GT Winter Series

Several Ferraris competed in round two of the GT Winter Series at the Portimão circuit, many in one-make series configuration, delivering convincing and spectacular performances.

GT Winter Series. The highlight of the second Portuguese round of the championship was an all-Ferrari podium in the weekend’s longest race, a 55-minute contest. AF Corse’s Ferrari 296 Challenge number 151, crewed by John Dhillon and Matt Griffin, secured victory after an exhilarating race contested in challenging weather. They also claimed the Cup 1 class win. The Piacenza-based team also secured the remaining two steps of the overall podium in Race-3, with the number 127 Ferrari driven by Sean Hudspeth and Rafael Duran (winner of the Cup 1 class in Race-2) and the number 76 Ferrari piloted by Mikkel Mac and Andreas Bogh Sørensen (third in Cup 1 in Race-1). AF Corse claimed fourth place in Race-3 with the number 50 Ferrari, piloted by Rui Águas and Cristiano Maciel, winners of Race-1 and runners-up in Race-2 in the Cup 1 class.

MERTEL Motorsport also enjoyed success in the Cup 1 class, with Oscar Ryndziewicz securing a second place in Race-1 with his Ferrari 296 Challenge, while Luca Ludwig and Antoine Berberich Martini finished third in Race-2 in the number 81 Ferrari.

AF Corse bagged a triple win in Cup 5 with the Ferrari 488 Challenge number 5, driven by Darren Howell and Sean Doyle.

In the weekend’s first race, the GT3 class saw the Ferrari 488 GT3 number 23 of Pellin Racing on the track, which took fifth place, with the pairing of Terje Haugen and Paolo Ruberti.

After two events in Portugal, the series moves to Spain for its third round on 15–16 February in Valencia.