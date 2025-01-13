Weekend notebook: Ferrari claims third Place in Pro-Am at Dubai 24 Hour

The first of two closely scheduled events in the 24H Series Middle East took place at the Dubai circuit. The 20th edition of the 24 Hours race featured four Ferraris, with Dragon Racing’s 296 GT3 car number 88 delivering the best result.

After securing second place in the Pro-Am class and fifth overall in qualifying, the car – driven by Dustin Blattner, Blake McDonald, Patrick Liddy, and Matthew Bell – finished thirteenth overall, securing third place on the Pro-Am class podium

Dragon Racing’s second car, the Into Africa Racing-liveried number 8, driven by Xollie Letlaka, Axcil Jefferies, Matt Griffin, Jason Ambrose, and Zaamin Jaffer, followed immediately behind. The team pulled off an excellent recovery after starting seventeenth overall on the starting grid.

The race proved more challenging for the other two Ferraris, also competing in the Pro-Am class. Scuderia Praha’s number 56, driven by Miroslav Výboh, Matúš Výboh, Josef Král and Dennis Waszek, finished 22nd overall, securing ninth in class. Era Motorsport’s number 81 finished two positions behind, driven by Dwight Merriman, Ryan Dalziel, Oliver Bryant, Jake Hill and Kyle Tilley.

The action resumes next weekend with the 6 Hours of Abu Dhabi, concluding the 24H Series Middle East.