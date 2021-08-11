Ready for Le Mans: Spirit of Race

Spirit of Race will field the 488 GTE #55 in the LMGTE Am category of the 89th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend. Competing in the European Le Mans Series and GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS, the Swiss team’s crew, Cameron, Griffin and Perel, combine experience and speed, as well as an unexpected debut.

The team. Spirit of Race is an offshoot of AF Corse founded in 2014 for US racing, which has since expanded its reach to Asia and Europe. It made its debut in 2014 with the 24 Hours of Daytona.

The crew. Duncan Cameron is the team’s “Bronze” driver. Despite a late start to his career, he has proved his speed on many occasions. His partnership with Matt Griffin has yielded victories and titles in the Pro-Am class of the Blancpain Endurance Series. The Irish driver can boast nine consecutive 24 Hours of Le Mans starts and a third place in class in 2013 in the AF Corse 458 Italia with Jack Gerber and Marco Cioci in the LMGTE Am class. David Perel will complete the trio. Despite his vast experience in the GT world, this will be his debut in the French classic. It is a real dream for the South African, two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps who, with Griffin and Cameron, is competing in the European Le Mans Series this year.