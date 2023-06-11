24 Hours of Le Mans: LMGTE Am class update after 16 hours of racing

Le Mans 11 giugno 2023

Two-thirds of the way into the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the two top Ferrari 488 GTE are occupying fifth and sixth position respectively in the LMGTE Am class.



The AF Corse-run number 54, with Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and official Ferrari driver Davide Rigon taking turns at the wheel, and Kessel Racing’s number 57, with the current stint handled by Takeshi Kimura, after Scott Huffaker and the other official driver Daniel Serra turned out some highly consistent overnight racing, managing to climb several positions to stay in the leadership battle.



Walkenhorst Motorsport's Ferrari 488 GTE number 100 is holding tenth place, currently driven by Andrew Haryanto, ahead of Kessel Racing’s second Ferrari with Naoki Yokomizo at the wheel.

